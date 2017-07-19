'Orange Is The New Black' creator says she's bought terrorism insurance because of new Jesus TV show she's working on

Entertainment
Jeannie Law

Jenji Kohan, creator of "Orange Is the New Black," Netflix series speaks about her upcoming faction series on Jesus.(Photo: The Hollywood Reporter video screengrab)

The creator of "Orange Is the New Black" recently said she's working on a new fictional series about Jesus' teenage years.

Jenji Kohan went as far as to say she has purchased terrorism insurance because of the controversy she expects the show will bring.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, producer Kohan joined other high profile television industry producers and revealed that she decided to purchase terrorism insurance in case violence errupts over the fictional series about Jesus' teenage years.

"You're always going to do something that someone doesn't like and you don't know how crazy that someone's going to be," she said, alluding to it's controversial plot, describing it as being "like 'The Wonder Years' but with Jesus."

"There all sorts of things where we cross lines and people get weird about it."

Advertisement

Kohan, however, didn't provide any details about the plot but emphasized that the upcoming Netflix series has "got some people nervous."

"There are all sorts of things where we cross lines," she said, "and there are crazies out there."

In the Bible, the only mention of Jesus' early years, other than His birth, is when He's found teaching in the temple as a child.

A release date for the series hasn't been announced.

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.

