Oprah Winfrey news: TV personality prepares for debut in '60 Minutes'

America's big television personality, Oprah Winfrey, is going to be making her debut as part of the "60 Minutes" team on CBS on Sept. 24. Just recently, she has been reported to be busy making preparations to start as she gets her basic requirements and attending board meetings.

Oprah shared a picture on Instagram, posing along the steps beside the CBS building's logo, as she points to her new employee's identification card. She stated that "It's official. Got my CBS id card today. First story on the air this Sunday.#60minutes." She will be the new special correspondent of "60 Minutes," and her previous stories on social media gave fans a sneak peek of what a behind-the-scenes work is like in Oprah's day.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Oprah expressed her excitement in working for "60 Minutes," stating that she has always been an avid admirer of the show and that she is glad to be part of such a long-running and trusted news program. She describes the show as a "bastion of journalistic storytelling," which is something that Oprah has always been inclined to. Oprah has always been fascinated with people's individual stories.

The Hollywood Reporter is more curious about Oprah's ability to bring people together and help them be brought to a realm of profound understanding and compromise. For her first story on "60 Minutes," Oprah could be tackling the issue of America's political division. However, the 63-year-old is not known to be a regular participant of political discussions, compared to contemporary correspondents that are always up to speed when it comes to politics.

No matter what happens, Oprah could still be a big draw and a win for the network since she has a very large fan base. According to Deadline, Oprah's debut in the show is just fitting which is in time for the 50th anniversary celebration. This means that the episode on Sunday will be a very special one and it might even boost the already formidable ratings of the show.

"60 Minutes" will air every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.