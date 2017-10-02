OPPO F5 release date, specs news: Device to deliver better selfie experience

The last "selfie expert" phone released by Oppo was the F3. Facebook/OPPOPH

2017 has been a big year for smartphones. The landscape has undergone some major changes with the introduction of dual cameras and bezel-less screens. From big to small companies, these players have gotten on board with the trend and OPPO is no exception.

OPPO is reported to launch the next smartphone from their F series — the F5. Reports have it that several promotional materials for the OPPO F5 have been spotted in the Philippines. This has sparked buzz that the smartphone company might be launching the model sooner rather than later.

The promotional posters featuring Philippine celebrities Alden Richards and Sarah Geronimo were seen in a local shopping mall. The two can be clearly seen holding the OPPO F5.

However, it's not yet clear if the unit will be donning a bezel-less display since both posters only showed the rear panel of the upcoming device. The length of the F5 seems unusual but still falls within industry standards with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

With the reported aspect ratio, insiders surmised that the bezels will probably be trimmed to a bare minimum. Reports also suggested that the phone will be sporting a 6-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.

It also seems that OPPO has moved its fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone. This is a first for the smartphone company since all their previous phones had the biometric sensor assimilated with the home button.

It is also apparent that there's no dual-camera support for the F5's rear. This could be in line with the speculation that the F5 will have dual front cameras for a better selfie experience.

Even with the promotional posters out, OPPO has yet to confirm when if and when they will be launching the F5. Nevertheless, it is expected to arrive soon.