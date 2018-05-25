Only a quarter of Brits think the church is good for community

Only a quarter of Brits think the church is 'good for the community', major new research on public attitudes towards the church has revealed.

The comprehensive study surveyed 2,054 British adults, 1,170 active Christians as well as 302 church leaders from various denominations.

It examined what role the church could play in the UK and also what church leaders' attitudes were towards social action.

Rev Dr Krish Kandiah was one of the speakers at the launch event.

The research found that one third (31 per cent) of the UK population struggle to identify social needs the UK church should meet and many are unaware or indifferent about the role the church plays in caring for people.

When it came to church leader's attitudes, the study said they overwhelmingly thought 'social justice' was a crucial part of the church's mission, alongside evangelism. Most also thought 'poverty assistance' was the best way in which they hoped their church would pursue social justice.

David Kinnaman, co-founder of Barna Global which conducted the research, said: 'We have noted a growing trend to define the mission of the church less exclusively about evangelism, but increasingly to include social justice and working for and with the poor and the marginalised.

'This study has highlighted that, while churches are prioritising social action and often delivering on those priorities, their efforts are not always widely recognised by the wider population.'

The research was commissioned by World Vision UK and CEO Tim Pilkington said: 'The launch of The UK Church In Action marks an important moment for the church in this country. The report shows us that over 60 per cent of Christians want to know more about global mission but many of those outside the church are unaware of the good work being done.'

He added: 'We are encouraged that churches are keen to engage in social justice and World Vision welcomes the opportunity to partner with the church in the UK so that together we can equip Christians and inspire non Christians around the social justice agenda they care about.'