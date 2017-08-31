OnePlus 5T release date, specs rumors: Incremental OnePlus 5 update coming soon; Still boasts Snapdragon 835 processor

The teaser poster for the OnePlus 5 launch in June 2017 OnePlus Twitter page

The OnePlus brand, even though relatively new in the smartphone competition, has gained a huge following over the years. With the successful launch of the OnePlus 5 last June, the Chinese handset maker has proven itself to be a worthy rival to the likes of Apple and Samsung.

OnePlus has offered the public with mobile devices sporting top-end features and slick design. The best part of OnePlus devices is that they are not as expensive as the leading flagship smartphones in the market like the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8. Following the continued success, an incremental update of the current OnePlus 5 model is reportedly arriving soon.

OnePlus 5 might be getting a new updated edition in the form of OnePlus 5T. This is similar to the OnePlus 3T last year, which is the incremental updated model of the OnePlus 3. It is not expected that the OnePlus 5T will boast major improvements and design changes from the original OnePlus 5.

While there are no confirmed details yet coming from OnePlus, the OnePlus 5T is still expected to sport important modifications that will benefit the users. Unfortunately, the latest rumors lead to disappointment in terms of the handset's hardware specs. Specifically, the OnePlus 5T is rumored to stick with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, the same processor used by the OnePlus 5. OnePlus followers would expect that the OnePlus 5 model update will offer a faster processing chip, given that the OnePlus 3T boasts an improvement over OnePlus 3 by upgrading from Snapdragon 820 to 821.

The reason behind the OnePlus 5T having the Snapdragon 835 is because of the lack of Snapdragon 836 supply. The Qualcomm chipset version in question is reported to be used in Google Pixel 2 smartphones, thus leaving OnePlus with no choice but to stick with the current Snapdragon 835. As for the release date of OnePlus 5T, the rumors are rife that the unveiling of the new device will come in a few months.

As there is still no confirmed information from OnePlus regarding the OnePlus 5T, the public has something else to look forward to with the OnePlus 5. According to Tech Radar, a new color variant of the OnePlus 5 will be revealed soon.OnePlus teased the upcoming new color of their flagship device, although the exact color is not yet announced.

