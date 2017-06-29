OnePlus 5 vs. Galaxy S8 specs, price review: Which flagship killer is better?

The race in the smartphone industry is getting tougher as each company has its own big reveal. When Samsung released the Galaxy S8, it proved that it can recover successfully from the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco that brought embarrassment and integrity issues to the South Korean firm. It boasts impressive specs and features that earned the trust of many. OnePlus may find it hard to compete against the giants in the tech world such as Apple and Samsung; yet, it braved the challenge of producing a cutting edge smartphone — its OnePlus 5. Which between the two flagship killers will set the bar higher?

OnePlus 5 offers 5.5-inch HD Optic AMOLED screen with 401 pixels per inch (ppi) density. It is powered by a 10nm process-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and runs on OxygenOS, a modified version of Android Nougat 7.1.1. Available in two models, OnePlus' latest device features a 6 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage, while the other is packed with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Keeping the power on is a 3,300 mAh battery with Dash Charge technology.

OnePlus 5 boasts a dual-camera system, a first for the Chinese company. The main snapper is a 16 MP Sony unit with a f/1.7 aperture lens that can support 1080p video recording while the second camera has a 20 MP Sony sensor with a telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen display with 570 ppi pixel density. It is powered by an Exynos 8895 processor or the Snapdragon 835 chipset depending on the location and runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS. It offers 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB.

The Galaxy S8 features a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture phase detection autofocus and OIS. Also, its front camera has 8 megapixels with f/1.7 aperture and autofocus. Keeping the power on is a 3,000mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 can clearly outmatch the OnePlus 5 in many aspects such as wireless charging, fingerprint scanner and infinity display features to name a few, but with the latter's $480 price tag, it is reasonable to buy it than the $720 starting rate of the former. OnePlus 5 has specs and features that are competitive on a practical cost.