OnePlus 5 updates: Device to arrive soon as alleged images leak online

As images of the alleged OnePlus 5 are starting to leak online, it is suspected that the latest flagship model of the Chinese brand may arrive soon.

It was in June last year when OnePlus 3 was revealed. As the days are inching their way to June this year, it is believed that the device's next version may soon arrive, much more that there are already some leaked images online that are believed to be those of the upcoming device.

Apart from possibly arriving in June, rumors also claim that the upcoming OnePlus 5 will pack the Snapdragon 835 processor. While there are rumors claiming that the said processor is tied to an agreement with Samsung, which prevented it to be available to other smartphones until the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus have been announced, it is alleged that the OnePlus 5 will pack the said processor, too. After all, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus have already been unveiled, hence, there is no more stopping OnePlus 5 from also packing the said powerful processor.

However, it seems that the Snapdragon 835 processor is not the only thing that OnePlus 5 will share with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus as, reportedly, the device will be almost bezel-less and come with a slight curved display, too.

Rumors also claim that OnePlus 5's processor will be paired with 8 GB of RAM, suggesting just how powerful it will be in the event that these unconfirmed reports turn out to be true.

It is also alleged to boast of a 23-megapixel main camera that will come with the Optical Image Stabilization feature.

Speculations also point to the upcoming device having a fingerprint scanner and a Dash-charging feature that will quickly charge its 3,000 mAh battery.

As of this writing, though, it is not certain what the successor of OnePlus 3 will be. While the obvious choice would be OnePlus 4, some doubt whether it will be the case as the said number is considered bad luck in many Asian countries, including China. Hence, as OnePlus is a Chinese brand, it would not really be surprising if OnePlus 3 is succeeded by OnePlus 5.

Meanwhile, some express doubt whether the OnePlus 5 will really arrive in June. While it is true that OnePlus 3 was released in June last year, its predecessor, the OnePlus 2, was released in April 2015. Hence, there is no definite pattern on the release of OnePlus devices, and the OnePlus 5 may arrive earlier or later than June.