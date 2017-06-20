OnePlus 5 release date, specs news: Official launch happening on June 20; dual rear camera confirmed

The highly anticipated OnePlus 5 is set for its global launch on June 20 and prior to the unveiling of the "flagship killer" smartphone, a video explaining its design was released.

In an exclusive interview with The Verge, OnePlus' bigwigs highlighted that the company's major objective this year is to make an amazing camera, one that can outmatch the cameras of Apple's iPhone and Samsung. "We were exploring dual cameras last year, but we knew the education cost would be too high. We have to thank Apple for educating the market for us," explained CEO Pete Lau.

Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 5 sports a 16-megapixel Sony lens with f/1.7 aperture lens, while its second camera has a 20-megapixel with f/2.6 lens. The Chinese phone maker also said that this resolution is the "highest" on a dual-camera system. These components were made possible by leveraging its sister company, Oppo. Oppo's R11 camera system resembles that of the OnePlus 5.

The same report noted that OnePlus 5's second- camera has zooming capabilities and a portrait mode with DSLR–like effects. This familiar feature is courtesy of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Aside from the dual-camera setup of the latest OnePlus device, other key features include Qualcomm's latest processor, the Snapdragon 835, a massive 8 GB of RAM plus 128 GB of storage. These premium details were reported by known leakster Evan Blass via his Twitter page.

Blass also posted sharp images of OnePlus' forthcoming flagship, leaving no mystery at all to tech enthusiasts. He claims that the front and back snaps of the said device are its "best looks."

OnePlus 5 already reached over 300,000 registrations on JD.com, hinting a successful launch ahead of its official debut in the market. Although unconfirmed, rumors are rife that its price tag would depend on the configuration and could range between $479 and $539. Color variants and full details of the latest smartphone will be revealed at launch.