OnePlus 5 release date, specs news: Official launch happening on June 20; dual rear camera confirmed
The highly anticipated OnePlus 5 is set for its global launch on June 20 and prior to the unveiling of the "flagship killer" smartphone, a video explaining its design was released.
In an exclusive interview with The Verge, OnePlus' bigwigs highlighted that the company's major objective this year is to make an amazing camera, one that can outmatch the cameras of Apple's iPhone and Samsung. "We were exploring dual cameras last year, but we knew the education cost would be too high. We have to thank Apple for educating the market for us," explained CEO Pete Lau.
Lau confirmed that the OnePlus 5 sports a 16-megapixel Sony lens with f/1.7 aperture lens, while its second camera has a 20-megapixel with f/2.6 lens. The Chinese phone maker also said that this resolution is the "highest" on a dual-camera system. These components were made possible by leveraging its sister company, Oppo. Oppo's R11 camera system resembles that of the OnePlus 5.
The same report noted that OnePlus 5's second- camera has zooming capabilities and a portrait mode with DSLR–like effects. This familiar feature is courtesy of the iPhone 7 Plus.
Aside from the dual-camera setup of the latest OnePlus device, other key features include Qualcomm's latest processor, the Snapdragon 835, a massive 8 GB of RAM plus 128 GB of storage. These premium details were reported by known leakster Evan Blass via his Twitter page.
Blass also posted sharp images of OnePlus' forthcoming flagship, leaving no mystery at all to tech enthusiasts. He claims that the front and back snaps of the said device are its "best looks."
OnePlus 5 already reached over 300,000 registrations on JD.com, hinting a successful launch ahead of its official debut in the market. Although unconfirmed, rumors are rife that its price tag would depend on the configuration and could range between $479 and $539. Color variants and full details of the latest smartphone will be revealed at launch.
-
Fury as New Zealand festival removes word 'Israel' from Joseph musical
A New Zealand production of 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' sponsored by a local council has been forced to apologise to the famous lyricist Tim Rice after removing the word 'Israel' from the lyric to one of the songs.
-
Hymn writer Keith Getty: Nominal, shallow Christianity has no future, we must proclaim that Jesus Christ is Lord
Hymn writer Keith Getty tells Christian Today how – and why – he writes his amazing music: 'The idea that your creativity can enrich people and help them sing to the Lord is incredible'
- A lesson from Acts: You are not the saviour of the world
- World Refugee Day: 3 Bible reasons Christians can't turn their backs on strangers
- Why 'The Benedict Option' is not an option for Christians
- 'Love knows no limit': 9 quotes from Christian prodigy and philosopher Blaise Pascal
- Healing the wounds of a world in crisis: Christians meet for Movement Day in London in October
- Movement Day: Is this Christian conference marginalising women?
- Why are there still so many creationists in America?
- Christian hymn writer and Salvation Army minister are among Christians to receive top awards in Queen's Birthday Honours
- The Queen: Britain is 'sombre' but resolute in the face of crisis, attacks and disaster
- Israeli dig uncovers lost jewellery and remains stretching back 6,000 years
- Nearly 70 priests resign in Indonesia in protest at their bishop
- 'Catastrophe' threatens East Africa as rains fail again
- Pakistani Christian arrested for insulting Mohammad as state continues crackdown on 'blasphemy'
- Amoris Laetitia row: Rebel cardinals leak letter to Pope Francis lamenting Church's moral 'confusion'
- Fleeing Christian militia violence, 1500 mostly Muslim civilians are trapped in church in CAR