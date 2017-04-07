'One Punch Man' season 2 updates: Anime unlikely to arrive soon as production has just started
As it has been reported that "One Punch Man" season 2 has just entered its production stage, it is now suspected that the highly anticipated season of the anime series will not arrive soon.
There is no questioning that "One Punch Man" season 2 is one of the most looked-forward-to TV events this year. However, despite the announcement of the anime series' second season last September, it has been learned that it was only recently when "One Punch Man" season 2 entered its production stage.
While it is true that no official release date has been announced for the anime series, there are numerous rumors saying that the anime series would arrive this July. However, many now believe that it will not be the case, given that it has just entered its production, considering the amount of time and work needed to create one season of an anime series.
Meanwhile, earlier speculations claiming that "One Punch Man" season 2 will feature Garou as its big bad has persisted for some months now. Should this turn out to be the case, to say that the upcoming season of the anime series will be action-filled is an understatement.
To recall, "One Punch Man" season 1 featured Lord Boros as Saitama's main opponent. While he was able to extend their battle, it was only because his armor protected him from Saitama's powerful and iconic single punch. However, with Garou, the bald superhero can finally have his match as it is said that Silverfang's former student is strong enough to deal with Saitama's powerful blows.
Rumors also claim that the upcoming season of the anime series will have Saitama joining a tournament and King's dark secret will be revealed.
Will Garou really be the main villain in "One Punch Man" season 2? Can the anime make it to a 2017 release?
Fans can only speculate for now.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
- World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in Europe
- British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
- Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
- West Jerusalem recognised as Israel's capital by Russia, in surprise statement
- Nun who was raped in convent suing Catholic Church after sisters pressured her to leave