'One Punch Man' season 2 updates: Anime unlikely to arrive soon as production has just started

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As it has been reported that "One Punch Man" season 2 has just entered its production stage, it is now suspected that the highly anticipated season of the anime series will not arrive soon.

There is no questioning that "One Punch Man" season 2 is one of the most looked-forward-to TV events this year. However, despite the announcement of the anime series' second season last September, it has been learned that it was only recently when "One Punch Man" season 2 entered its production stage.

While it is true that no official release date has been announced for the anime series, there are numerous rumors saying that the anime series would arrive this July. However, many now believe that it will not be the case, given that it has just entered its production, considering the amount of time and work needed to create one season of an anime series.

Meanwhile, earlier speculations claiming that "One Punch Man" season 2 will feature Garou as its big bad has persisted for some months now. Should this turn out to be the case, to say that the upcoming season of the anime series will be action-filled is an understatement.

To recall, "One Punch Man" season 1 featured Lord Boros as Saitama's main opponent. While he was able to extend their battle, it was only because his armor protected him from Saitama's powerful and iconic single punch. However, with Garou, the bald superhero can finally have his match as it is said that Silverfang's former student is strong enough to deal with Saitama's powerful blows.

Advertisement

Rumors also claim that the upcoming season of the anime series will have Saitama joining a tournament and King's dark secret will be revealed.

Will Garou really be the main villain in "One Punch Man" season 2? Can the anime make it to a 2017 release?

Fans can only speculate for now.