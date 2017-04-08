'One Punch Man' season 2 release date, spoilers: Saitama to meet more rivals next season?

Saitama is expected to meet his very first defeat in the highly anticipated "One Punch Man" season 2.

Reports claim that the extremely powerful superhero will once again face the silver-haired villain named Garou. He is the only one who managed to survive Saitama's powerful one punch during their first battle, which could mean that he could be the biggest threat to the bald hero in the coming season.

Other reports claim that Saitama's first defeat will happen after falling madly in love with someone. While Madhouse Entertainment maintain its silence regarding the speculations, reports claim that the bald hero might be falling for the S-Class Rank 2 professional hero Tatsumaki or her younger sister and B-Class hero group leader Fubuki.

There are also several speculations claiming that Saitama will replace his usual yellow wardrobe with a new costume for "One Punch Man" season 2. The reports also claim that the character will have more facial expressions in the upcoming season.

More characters are also expected to be introduced in the upcoming season. One of them could be the first enemy that will manage to defeat Saitama in one of the future battles in "One Punch Man" season 2. The bald hero might also meet some new allies, but there are no details yet regarding who these characters will be.

Details about the second season of the TV adaptation of the superhero parody webcomic, which was created by the author who goes by the pseudonym One, remain scarce, but a Twitter user named Kylo Ren reveals that the production for the upcoming season is already underway.

However, there are no details yet regarding the return date of the animated series, but fans are expecting to see the premiere episode of "One Punch Man" season 2 in late 2017 since the final episode of the critically acclaimed season 1 was released in May 2016.