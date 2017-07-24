'One Punch Man' season 2 release date, spoilers: Author teases tough times ahead for Saitama

Things are not looking good for Saitama. The web comic's creator, who goes by the pseudonym ONE, recently shared a new sketch of the most powerful hero alive on social media.

Fans, however, should not be too happy. The said sketch, which was shared on Twitter shows Saitama with a bloody glove and an apparent befuddled expression on his face. This seemingly suggests that there are tough times ahead for him in "One Punch Man" season 2.

Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that Saitama could be facing multiple villains in the next installment. One of these villainous entities is Garou, who is commonly called the Human Monster.

Garou, a former disciple of the S-Class hero Silver Fang, wants to become a monster who defeats heroes. Despite the fact that Garou has no hesitations about killing monsters, he has never killed a human.

In terms of power, Garou possesses a strong aura of fear around him, causing his opponents to lose confidence in themselves. He is an extremely skilled fighter, who adapts to combat and uses the advantage of his opponent's weak spots to give himself the upper hand.

He has superhuman strength and generally comparable with S-Class heroes such as Blast, Tornado of Terror, Silver Fang, Atomic Samurai, Child Emperor, Metal Knight, King, Zombieman and Drive Knight. He also possesses inhuman durability and immense pain tolerance.

In a past interview, ONE openly talked about who would win in a battle between Garou and the leader of the Dark Matter Thieves, Lord Boros. While it would be a pretty good match, the author said that the former is much stronger in close combat.

There is no word on an exact release date yet but "One Punch Man" season 2 is expected to arrive sometime in 2018.