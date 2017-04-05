'One Punch Man' season 2 release date news: Saitama to be defeated by an old nemesis?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After reports claimed that the production already began for "One Punch Man" season 2, speculations about the plot of the anime adaptation are still being talked about online.

Rumors claim that the second season of "One Punch Man" will feature the first defeat of the bald superhero Saitama in the hands of one of his former enemies.

According to speculations, the highly powerful superhero will once again face the human monster who goes by the name Garou. In the first season, Garou was the only one who managed to survive Saitama's legendary one punch. This could be the reason why he will opt to return for season 2 to be able to make the bald hero pay for almost defeating him during their last encounter.

Garou is also expected to work with the Monster Association to make sure that Saitama can be easily defeated in the upcoming season.

Other speculations claim that "One Punch Man" season 2 will finally shed light on the early beginnings of Saitama.

Advertisement

Little is known about the origin of the super powerful bald hero, which will make it a good plot addition for the second installment of the series. This will finally answer the questions regarding the source of Saitama's amazing super powers. However, the producers of the animated series remain mum about the validity of the said report.

There are also rumors claiming that Saitama will finally have a love interest in the show's upcoming season. However, the reports have yet to reveal who among the women in the show will capture the bald hero's heart.

Meanwhile, the news about the season 2 production was revealed by Twitter user Ken Xyro, who claims that the episodes for the upcoming season are currently in progress. However, there are no actual premiere date yet for the second installment of the anime series.