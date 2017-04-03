'One Punch Man' season 2 release date, news: Production still ongoing, plot remains under wraps

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The wait for the second season of "One Punch Man" will soon be over.

According to an information posted by Twitter user Ken Xyro, the production for the season 2 of the anime adaptation of the superhero parody, which was written by an author who goes by the pseudonym One, is currently ongoing. However, the actual release date of the new season is still unknown.

Crunchy Roll also confirms the new season's development during the Fall Festival event in September 2016 that was graced by the anime's cast members, including Makoto Furukawa, Yuki Kaji, Kaito Ishikawa, Saori Hayami, and Aoi Yūki.

Currently, the plot of "One Punch Man" season 2 remains a mystery. But speculations claim that the human monster Garou will return to retaliate against protagonist Saitama, since he is the only villain who managed to survive the superhero's powerful punch.

Other speculations also claim that Saitama will find himself in love with someone in the upcoming season. However, the identity of the woman who will capture the superhero's heart is still unrevealed, but it could be the S-rank hero named Tatsumaki or her other sister named Fubuki. This could have a negative effect on Saitama, since reports claim that he will temporarily lose his strength because of the love bug.

According to reports, the temporary loss of power will have a major impact on Saitama, and he will use it to get the inspiration to become a better and more effective hero.

Also, some rumors about the plot of "One Punch Man" season 2 claim that the bald superhero could be facing a number of new monsters, including the Deep Sea King, the Mosquito Girl, Beefcake, and the Vaccine Man.

More details about the return of "One Punch Man" season 2 are expected to be revealed in the coming days.