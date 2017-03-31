'One Punch Man' season 2 release date, news: New episodes in production; new season's premiere date still unknown

"One Punch Man" season 2 is officially in the works.

The report was originally made by Crunchyroll, which is based on a tweet by Ken Xyro, showing a scanned image of the announcement in Japanese which says that the second season of the anime series is now underway. However, no date has been announced yet on when it will premiere.

The second season of "One Punch Man" was previously announced in September 2016 during Shounen Jump's Fall Festival. Also announced last year was the production of a video game based on the series, although details about that are sparse at the moment.

The "One Punch Man" anime is based on the manga of the same name, which was written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. It was first published in 2009. Madhouse, the same studio that produces "Tokyo Ghoul," is also responsible for its anime adaptation. The story revolves around the adventures of Saitama, a salary man who transformed into the superhero "One Punch Man," who obtained that moniker because he can supposedly take down any enemy with just a single strike. This challenged the bald, poker-faced hero to find an opponent powerful enough to fight him.

Speculations now suggest that he will find that person in season 2, which will feature more powerful antagonists who will not go down easily. Other rumors revolve around Saitama somehow losing his powers temporarily, possibly leading to his defeat. It is also alleged that the superhero will don a new costume for season 2 after Murata's new sketches of Saitama circulated the Internet.

Netflix has recently announced that it will be airing both the dubbed and subbed versions of "One Punch Man." This means that fans from the west can watch the episodes of season 1 to prepare them for the new season. Given that the production of the second season has just started, it is unlikely that it will start airing this year, although fans are hoping that the show will return in winter.