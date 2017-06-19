'One Punch Man' season 2 release date news: Anime to premiere in 2018? Plot details revealed
More than a year after the finale of "One Punch Man" aired, Saitama (voiced by Makoto Furukawa) and Genos (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa) are finally coming back, but when will the second season of the popular anime series premiere? It sounds like its return is slated for mid-2018.
In late 2015, it was confirmed that "One Punch Man" is getting a second season and since then, it has been a long wait for fans. Due to the lack of information regarding the potential plot details and release date, it is speculated that the second season will not premiere until 2018.
Even though there has not yet been any confirmation, multiple reports have suggested that "One Punch Man" season 2 will cover the Hero Hunter arc. The said arc introduces the most powerful villain, Garou.
Garou is the former disciple of S-Class' Silver Fang (voiced by Kazuhiro Yamaji). He wants to become a monster and aims to chase down the top-ranking heroes in the Hero Association — from the S-Class down to the A-Class list.
King (voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto), the S-Class Rank 7 professional hero, might also make his first appearance. His strength is feared by many to the point that criminals and perilous monsters surrender before fighting him. As a result, he gets praise and respect among the public and other heroes, including Tatsumaki, better known by her hero alias Tornado of Terror (voiced by Aoi Yuki).
Aside from that, "One Punch Man" season 2 could potentially explore the possibilities behind Saitama's remarkable strength. To recall, the hero for fun's training regimen include 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats and a 10-kilometer run every day.
Meanwhile, Bandai Visual recently announced their plans to release four new CD dramas based on "One Punch Man." Each audio volume will include two newly-written episodes created and supervised by series creator ONE. The first volume will be released on Sept. 27, while the second one will hit store shelves in late December. The third and fourth volumes will respectively be released in March and June of 2018.
