'One Punch Man' season 2 plot rumors: Will Saitama finally face defeat?

"One Punch Man" season 2 stars Saitama. YouTube/AnimeLab

While there are still no words about the premiere of "One Punch Man" season 2, rumor has it that Saitama will finally face defeat in the upcoming installment. There are varying claims as to who will make the bald superhero bite the dust.

The series, which is based on a Japanese webcomic, depicts a world where heroes come out to fight the villains and monsters. Among them is Saitama, arguably the show's most powerful hero, as he can defeat his opponents with just a single punch. However, due to his unassuming personality, he is rarely acknowledged for his feats.

In the finale episode of season 1, Saitama fought against Boros, an alien villain who managed to withstand several of Saitama's punches. Boros was even able to kick the hero all the way to the moon. However, the bald protagonist still defeated the rogue in an epic battle, remaining unbeaten.

However, there have been several speculations attached to the second installment of the anime series. One of these claims that fans will finally see the defeat of Saitama for the first time. Despite this, sources still cannot agree on who will bring the hero down, as there are many possibilities.

Rumors claimed that Saitama could taste his first defeat in the hands of Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, a ninja who promised to defeat Saitama in season 1 after losing several times to the bald hero.

In the latest manga chapters, it is hinted that Sonic might eat a Monster Cell, so he could possibly become strong enough to defeat Saitama. However, this scene has yet to happen, so it remains unknown whether the anime will show this.

A report previously noted that series creator Yusuke Murata assured that he is working extra hard to make the new installment possible. He also added that he and his team are doing the best they can so they can finally give a definite release date.

Hence, no matter how convincing the rumors may sound, readers should take them with a grain of salt. Only time will tell whether season two will feature Saitama's defeat, so everyone should wait for the official announcement and synopsis.