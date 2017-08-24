'One Punch Man' season 2 may introduce new character who will defeat Saitama

The second season of "One Punch Man" may introduce a character who may finally defeat Saitama. One Punch Man website

It has been almost one year since it was announced that Saitama, the protagonist of the Japanese manga and anime series "One Punch Man," will be returning for the show's second season. Now, reports are saying that the new season will introduce a new character powerful enough to defeat the beloved hero.

While not many details have been revealed regarding the hero's adventures in the new season, one speculation that has recently surfaced is that Saitama will finally meet his match in a new character named Sonic.

The source of the rumor is a recent issue of the "One Punch Man" manga where the backstory of Sonic was revealed. It was shown that the new character was trained by a shinobi and is a real threat to the unbeatable hero.

Some of Sonic's most notable characteristics are his speed and agility. He is known to have impeccable reflexes, which makes him a very dangerous fighter. He has also been trained in the art of stealth, able to effectively hide his presence and use the element of surprise to his advantage.

Furthermore, Sonic is highly trained in fighting using a wide array of ninja-based weaponry that he carries at all times. He is also skilled in hand-to-hand combat.

Another notion being thrown around is that Sonic could possibly eat the mythical Monster Cell and become a monster, making him even more powerful than his normal self. However, this has not occurred even in the manga series, so currently, there's no evidence to support this turn in the narrative.

With his credentials, Sonic can certainly give Saitama a difficult time in battle. Will the sheer power of Saitama be able to overcome Sonic's wide range of skills? Are fans of "One Punch Man" ready to see their favorite hero be defeated in battle?

The second season of "One Punch Man" will be arriving in 2018.