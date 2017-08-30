'One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition' arrives in PS4, PC; To include story from 'One Piece' anime creator

Box art for Bandai Namco's latest Nintendo 3DS game, "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" Astrogamer/Wikimedia Commons

This year has a lot of surprises in store for "One Piece" fans, as the widely popular anime series celebrates its 20th anniversary. One of the offerings from "One Piece" is the launch of the latest video game, "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition."

"One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" is the improved version of the first "One Piece: Unlimited" game, released in PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Players might already be familiar with the storyline and gameplay contents, but they can expect many exciting additions, including an exclusive story made by the original "One Piece" creator himself, Eiichiro Oda. As reported by PlayStation Lifestyle, "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" is now available in PlayStation 4 and PC platform.

The Bandai Namco brand marketing director in North America, Dennis Lee, welcomed the game's arrival in PS4 and PC. "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" was first launched as an exclusive game to Nintendo 3DS.

"We are thrilled to bring one of our most expansive ONE PIECE games to the PC and a whole new generation of consoles," Lee said in a statement. He described the game as a "treasure trove of content for gamers looking for an exhilarating action-adventure game," inviting more players to try the latest adventure in the "One Piece" world.

According to PCGamesN, "One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" will feature around 40 pieces of downloadable contents (DLC), giving the fans no reason to get bored in the game. There are no details yet about what kind of new game contents are there exactly but it is possible that the DLC pieces will include new pirate missions, costumes, and characters taken from the latest chapter of "One Piece" anime.

"One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition" will follow the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew in a quest to the Forgotten Island. They will be joined by a strange raccoon named Pato, although their trip to the island will be disturbed by enemies who will try to kidnap them. As the Straw Hat pirates, the players can explore the island, collect items, and fight the enemies so that they can get out of the Forgotten Island alive.