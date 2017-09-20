'One Piece' spoilers: Highly-anticipated match between Sanji vs. Luffy coming soon

"One Piece" by Toei Animations. Facebook/OnePieceOfficial

The latest promotional videos for the hit animated show "One Piece" by Toei Animations has already been released the previous weekend. This is exciting for fans since the show's creator, Eiichiro Oda has been recently hinting about the show's conclusions after multiple seasons and hundreds of episodes released.

According to Otaku Mode, the third promotional video released was alluding to the upcoming fall special titled "Tragic Duel: Luffy vs. Sanji." The episode will have a running time of one hour and will serve as the conclusion to the Whole Cake Island storyline arc. The anticipated episode will have director Otsuka Takahashi who was also responsible for directing the summer special episode "Episode of East Blue," which took Luffy back to his roots.

Comic Book Anime released some images of the promo, which has been effectively generating hype from fans who have been waiting for this specific showdown between Luffy and Sanji. This will be chapter 879 in the series. There are some images of the fight itself, as well as the main promo that the "One Piece" Twitter account released. The conflict starts when Sanji tried to make an effort to part ways with the Straw Hat Pirates.

Some fans may think that this awaited fight between Sanji and Luffy might spark the final arc in the series of the long-running anime, but Inquisitr seems to think otherwise. They have stated that Oda has been able to come up with a potential idea as to how the series is going to end. However, this does not mean that the show may end soon since Oda might come up with new ideas to entertain fans of both the manga and the animated series.

At this point, with already 86 volumes released, it is still unlikely that the Japanese anime will end soon. The show's perpetuity is largely due to it being very popular in Japan, and the demand for it has been steadily increasing through the years. This caused Oda to "accidentally" prolong the show despite having a somewhat clear idea of just how to wrap things up. However, at this point, it looks like the show will keep going as long as people want to see it.

The one-hour episode "Sanji vs. Luffy" special will premiere on Oct. 1.