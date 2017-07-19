'One Piece' Playstation VR game announced alongside an 'unprecedented,' 'enormous' game

Popular manga series "One Piece" will be coming to Sony's PlayStation VR alongside a yet-to-be-named "unprecedented" game, as announced in the latest issue of the weekly Shonen Jump. The PlayStation VR-exclusive game is titled "One Piece: Grand Cruise," while the other, whose official title has yet to be announced, is only pertained to using the code name "Dawn."

Gematsu looked into the available details of the two games. Even though the genre, release date and price of "One Piece: Grand Cruise" have not been unveiled, some screenshots from the game were revealed, showing exploration of a ship. A special demo of the game will be available at the "Tokyo 'One Piece' Tower" event in Tokyo Tower on July 22. The demo will be playable by up to eight players at once.

The other game, mysteriously codenamed "Dawn," is currently being developed in collaboration between Shueisha, Toei Animation, and Bandai Namco. The magazine described it as an "unprecedented 'One Piece' game," saying that players will have "super new feeling" with this game. It also stated that this one is an enormous game, hence, the planning and conception stages are taking quite some time.

It was also revealed that the manga author, Eiichiro Oda, is involved in the development of this game. The "One Piece" manga series is written and illustrated by Oda and has been serialized and published in the weekly Shonen Jump since 1997.

Fans will be excited to know that the beloved manga series is coming to a modern platform like the PlayStation VR, which will allow players to experience the "One Piece" story in new and exciting ways. Also, something to get hyped about is the "enormous" untitled game, which will hopefully give justice to the series' adventure filled world.

Advertisement

"One Piece" follows the story of a boy name Monkey D. Luffy, who together with his crew of pirates, travel the world in a quest to find the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece." The series currently totals 85 chapters.