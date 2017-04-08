'One Piece' episode 783 spoilers: Sanji's arrival at Big Mom's place signifies start of Whole Cake Island Arc?
Sanji's fate will be determined in episode 783 of "One Piece," where he is expected to be delivered right in front of the people who he wants to get away from.
The plot of the episode titled "Sanji's Homecoming – into Big Mom's Territory!" is expected to mark the start of the Whole Cake Island Arc from the "One Piece" manga where the anime series is based from.
This means that Sanji's friends, led by the Straw Hat Pirate and lead protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, will do everything they can to save him from his forced marriage with Big Mom's daughter, Charlotte Pudding.
According to reports, the episode will center on Sanji's journey toward the Whole Cake Island where the ruthless Big Mom and Germa 66 are anticipating him. This means that Luffy and the members of his new alliance must work fast to rescue their friend and keep him out of Big Mom's property.
Meanwhile, another speculation reveals that Sanji might change his mind about getting married after seeing the photo of his bride. According to reports, the Straw Hat chef will fall madly in love with Pudding based on her photo.
This could have a major effect on Luffy and his alliance's plans to rescue their friend, since the person who they need to save could possibly want to stay in the Whole Cake Island instead.
On the other hand, a new lineup of voice actors who will be introduced in the upcoming Whole Cake Island Arc of "One Piece" has been revealed. It will include Michiko Neya as Sanji's sister Reiju. The character is known as Sanji's eldest sister Reiju. Neya is also known for lending her voice to the "Fullmetal Alchemist" character Riza Hawkeye. Also, "Naruto" voice actor Noriaki Sugiyama was also tapped to join the show as Sanji's oldest brother Ichiji.
"One Piece" episode 783 will be released on Japan's Fuji TV on Sunday, April 9.
