Entertainment
Archbishop of Canterbury on Facebook Live with Christian Today - Palm Sunday
Church leaders urge prayer for victims and relatives of new terror attack in Sweden
Walk - and pray - in the footsteps of Archbishop Cranmer and Cardinal Pole in the private gardens ...
A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria
Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
World's Catholic population grows to 1.3 billion: Church surges in Africa amid priest shortage in ...
Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
New Bishop of Sheffield announced after 'highly individualised attacks' forced Philip North to ...

'One Piece' episode 783 spoilers: Sanji's arrival at Big Mom's place signifies start of Whole Cake Island Arc?

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

"One Piece" to open the Whole Cake Island ArcFacebook/funimation

Sanji's fate will be determined in episode 783 of "One Piece," where he is expected to be delivered right in front of the people who he wants to get away from.

The plot of the episode titled "Sanji's Homecoming – into Big Mom's Territory!" is expected to mark the start of the Whole Cake Island Arc from the "One Piece" manga where the anime series is based from.

This means that Sanji's friends, led by the Straw Hat Pirate and lead protagonist Monkey D. Luffy, will do everything they can to save him from his forced marriage with Big Mom's daughter, Charlotte Pudding.

According to reports, the episode will center on Sanji's journey toward the Whole Cake Island where the ruthless Big Mom and Germa 66 are anticipating him. This means that Luffy and the members of his new alliance must work fast to rescue their friend and keep him out of Big Mom's property.

Meanwhile, another speculation reveals that Sanji might change his mind about getting married after seeing the photo of his bride. According to reports, the Straw Hat chef will fall madly in love with Pudding based on her photo.

Advertisement

This could have a major effect on Luffy and his alliance's plans to rescue their friend, since the person who they need to save could possibly want to stay in the Whole Cake Island instead.

On the other hand, a new lineup of voice actors who will be introduced in the upcoming Whole Cake Island Arc of "One Piece" has been revealed. It will include Michiko Neya as Sanji's sister Reiju. The character is known as Sanji's eldest sister Reiju. Neya is also known for lending her voice to the "Fullmetal Alchemist" character Riza Hawkeye. Also, "Naruto" voice actor Noriaki Sugiyama was also tapped to join the show as Sanji's oldest brother Ichiji.

"One Piece" episode 783 will be released on Japan's Fuji TV on Sunday, April 9.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY