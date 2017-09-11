'One Piece' chapter 878 release date, spoilers: Will Pedro be brought back to life?

A photo of main protagonist Luffy from the anime "One Piece." Facebook/onepieceofficial

"One Piece" chapter 877 has been released and it's safe to say that fans did not see that ending coming. If there's something to look forward to in the next installment, however, it's the intensifying battle between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates.

In chapter 877 of "One Piece," Big Mom's pirate Perospero was able to trap Brook and Chopper by covering them both in candy, which seeped into their bodies until they were unable to breathe. This then resulted in their death.

Chopper's body was completely covered in candy, and Perospero was beginning to cover Brook as well, when the Straw Hat pirates appeared, as they were chased by Big Mom.

Luffy attacked Katakuri in an attempt to get him off of the Thousand Sunny. Katakuri managed to knock Luffy out, as a naval blockade arrived to further complicate the Straw Hat Pirates' dire situation.

Pedro tried to attack Perospero but failed, until he lighted up the bombs in his jacket, which caused a massive explosion that engulfed both him and Perospero.

Fans all over the internet have been speculating if Pedro will remain dead in chapter 878. Some think that he won't since the "One Piece" character is beloved by many fans.

Another user claimed that Pedro's death benefits the series and that writer Eiichiro Oda would only develop a character death if the story needs it.

"I think Pedro needs to die here. Pedro has had several death signs this arc, and [Big Mom] doesn't seem like someone that will give Pedro his life back. Pedro surviving means that nobody was lost in this arc," said user cheeze64 on Reddit.

"Pedro dying would prove that the [Straw Hats] underestimated the emperors greatly, and paid the consequences of doing so," he added.

Pedro's death could also give Carrot a sense of purpose, as Carrot is one of the Straw Hats who hasn't suffered a great loss yet.

"Pedro telling her that the [Straw Hats] are the pirates that the Minks have been waiting for, plus his sacrifice, will become her tragic backstory and motivation to see Pedro's dream through," the fan added.

With or without Pedro, the battle between the pirates is only going to intensify. Fans can stay tuned for the next chapter's release to find out for sure.

"One Piece" chapter 878 is expected to arrive on Thursday, Sept. 14.