'One Piece' chapter 876 spoilers: Sanji reunites with Pudding to make new wedding cake

"One Piece" promotional photo. Facebook/onepieceofficial

The popular mange series "One Piece" continues this week with the Strawhat Pirates' tense and action-packed escape from a rampaging Big Mom.

Big Mom is still on a rampage after being manipulated into thinking that the Strawhat Pirates have stolen a wedding cake that she was craving for.

In the upcoming chapter 876, Nami once again finds a way to slow down Big Mom and give the crew more time to come up with strategies that can defeat the rampaging Yonko. She finds a new use for the weather balls that she's been feeding Zeus to prevent him from attacking them.

Nami uses all of the weather balls that Zeus ate to create a powerful lightning bolt that strikes Big Mom and creates a giant hole on the ground. After being struck by the bolt, Big Mom was sent falling down the pit.

Meanwhile, Pudding and Chiffon catch up to Luffy's crew. Sanji feels great relief when he sees that his supposed bride Pudding was not hurt, and the two share a tender moment.

Chiffon reminds them that time is of the essence, and offers a way to appease the anger of Big Mom. She asks Sanjii to help them make the wedding cake that Big Mom was craving for. Sanji immediately agrees, and teams up with the two to create a wedding cake that will leave Big Mom stunned.

The upcoming chapter may see the heroes finally finding a way to stop Big Mom, but things will prove to be not that simple, as Sanji gets a glimpse of Pudding's three-eyed evil alter ego. The next chapter will show Evil Pudding taking control of Pudding.

Will the Strawhats benefit from evil Pudding's help, or are they being thrown into a trap that will send them back to the clutches of the very angry Big Mom?

Chapter 876 of "One Piece" will be arriving this week.