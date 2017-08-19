'One Piece' chapter 875: Zeus and Pudding to betray Big Mom?

"One Piece" promotional photo. Facebook/onepieceofficial

The next chapter of the beloved manga "One Piece" will be arriving on Aug. 21, and with it, fans may be in for a surprise twist that could change the fate of the characters. The Sanji-retrieval team may find another helpful ally to aid their cause as Zeus will possibly agree with Nami's conditions revealed in the previous chapter.

It can be remembered that during chapter 874, while Big Mom was fighting the Sanji-retrieval team, Nami thought of a brilliant plan to distract Zeus. She created thunderclouds by using Clima-Tact. The clouds attracted Zeus who started eating them.

The distraction ultimately caused Big Mom to miss her attack on the gang. Zeus then approached Nami and asked if there are any more of the thunderclouds. Nami replied by saying she will make as much as he wants if he becomes her servant. The upcoming chapter 875 may see Zeus agreeing to help the team against Big Mom.

Meanwhile, Big Mom's daughter Charlotte Pudding, who is Sanji's supposed bride, may also be planning on betraying her own mother in order to help the Sanji-retrieval team. She is currently convincing Chiffon to help her by making another wedding cake. She plans to use the wedding cake to distract Big Mom and help save Sanji.

The series has previously shown that the powerful Yonko will go to great lengths for a wedding cake. She chased the Sanji-retrieval team after she was tricked by Perospero into thinking that there was another wedding cake and that Luffy's Straw Hat Pirates had stolen it.

"One Piece" has always put fans on the edge with its excitement and unexpected twists. Now, fans of the long-running manga may be looking at two betrayals in the forthcoming chapters. Will these be enough to stop Big Mom and allow the team to finally complete their task?

"One Piece" chapter 875 will arrive on Aug. 21.