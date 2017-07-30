'One Piece' chapter 874 release date, spoilers: Nami to go up against Zeus and Big Mom?

There is bad news for "One Piece" fans: Creator Eiichiro Oda will be on hiatus for a couple of days. As a result, the 874th chapter of the popular manga series will not be published in Weekly Shonen Jump until Monday, Aug. 7.

According to the One Piece Podcast, Oda constantly takes brief hiatuses to rest and spend time with family. The short breaks also allow him to clear his mind and regain focus.

In the second issue of Nikkan Sports Shinbun-sha's weekly "One Piece" newspaper released back in 2012, the 42-year-old manga artist revealed he only slept for two to three hours every night. At times, would even go several days without rest in order to finish the chapter or volume on time.

While waiting, fans took to the Oro Jackson forum to share their predictions on what might happen in the next chapter. User Thabeast believes the Straw Hat-Fire Tank-Germa alliance will be having a hard time in defeating the captain of the Big Mom Pirates, Charlotte Linlin.

Charlotte Linlin, who has now caught up to the Straw Hat Pirates, will be demanding that they hand over the wedding cake. Much to her dismay, Monkey D. Luffy will tell her that he already ate the entire cake and there is none left.

"BigMom infuriated, starts attacking them, Nami orders KingBaum to run at full speed while Luffy and co. give their all to protect him from Big Mom's attacks," Thabeast speculated, adding, "Halfway through the forest, Luffy and company are already overwhelmed and can't fight back anymore."

This is where "Cat Burglar" Nami will enter the picture. She will reportedly go head-to-head against Charlotte Linlin's thundercloud homie named Zeus.

Whatever the case is, "One Piece" fans will have to wait a few days more before discovering what happens next.