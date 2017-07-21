'One Piece' chapter 873 spoilers: Big Mom goes on another rampage

The excitement over the popular manga series "One Piece" continues to build up as the powerful captain Charlotte Linlin, more widely known as Big Mom, is set to go on another rampage in the upcoming chapter 873.

The previous chapter, which can be viewed on a number of websites, like Manga Stream, showed readers what happened after the explosion caused by the Tamatebako, which fell at the base of the Whole Cake Chateau, triggering a huge explosion. The giant mansion threatened to topple over and destroy the entire Sweet City.

Fortunately for the inhabitants of Sweet City, Big Mom's head chef, Streusen, had the perfect ability to save them from certain death. He used his ability to transform the entire Whole Cake Chateau into a real sponge cake, preventing any casualties in the city. The sponge cake also acted as a cushion for the guests that were currently in the castle.

Meanwhile, the Monkey D. Luffy and the alliance used this opportunity to make their escape. Because of the commotion cause by the chateau's collapse, they were able to flee from their captors. Capone Bege thanked him before parting ways with him, speeding off in his Castle Tank form with the rest of his Fire Tank crew. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates then went off to a different direction. The Big Mom Pirates also split into two groups to pursue the two pirate crews.

At the end of chapter 872, fans saw Big Mom going back to craving for a particular wedding cake, which had been previously destroyed during the alliance's attempt to assassinate her. She may very well be primed for another uncontrollable and deadly rampage. It can be remembered that at the beginning of the "Whole Cake Island" arc, she also went into a violent rampage, where she almost destroyed the entire Sweet City.

Fans will see if Luffy and the crew will be able to escape the wrath of Big Mom when the exciting adventure continues in the next chapter of "One Piece," expected to arrive on July 24.