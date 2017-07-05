'One Piece' chapter 871 spoilers: Straw Hat Pirates fight back; unexpected character offers help

"One Piece" Chapter 871 is going to be an action-packed episode as it follows how the alliance formed by the Straw Hat Pirates, Capone Bege and the Vinsmoke family, finally brings a fight to the notorious crew of the Big Mom Pirates. As they put their new escape plan into motion, they receive help from someone whom most fans deem as "heartless" — Vinsmoke Judge.

The previous chapter ended with the alliance taking a temporary refuge inside Bege's castle. As the Big Mom Pirates attacked outside, the alliance hatched a new plan up and according to recent spoilers shared by the Inquistr, Judge will make use of the Germa 66 to hold the Big Mom Pirates off. He is joined by his third son, Sanji, and the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy. While they create a distraction, the rest of the alliance are flown out of the castle by Caesar Clown.

This feat is unusual of Judge's character. In Manga Helpers, a forum dedicated to manga series, a member with the username Hannibal Psyche pointed out, "So, Judge does have a heart. He's somewhat playing a sacrificial role buying time for Caesar to escape with the Vinsmokes stalling."

The success of their escape depends largely on the Germa 66. Considering the capabilities of the powerful army, the outcome is looking good for the alliance.

Also known as the Warmongers, the Germa 66 serves as the military branch of the Germa Kingdom ruled by the Vinsmoke Family. As a fighting squad, their advanced technology makes them unstoppable. For instance, their combat gear includes shoes that give them the ability to hover midair, jump long distances, and kick with immense power.

Advertisement

Overall, the Germa 66 can wreak havoc if commanded to. They have defeated an entire nation only in a few hours, and traversed both the North Blue and East Blue. Because of this, they became a big source of desire for Linlin. She wants to have her hands on them, but does not want to negotiate with Judge. She plans to massacre his entire family, instead.

Meanwhile, there are many predictions that despite landing at an unknown location, the Tamatebako Box is re-emerging and causing an explosion that will break the base of the tower where the wedding of Sanji and Lilin's favorite daughter, Pudding, is happening.

On Reddit, forum member Fcawog8527 wrote, "Everyone falls but Luffy uses Gum Gum Balloon to save his friends. the Big Mom Pirates mostly fall and get injured leaving only a few members left. Everyone tries to escape and we'll see either a battle with less big mom forces or they escape the island with Big Mom's crew following them."