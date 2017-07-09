'One Piece' chapter 871 spoilers: Big Mom to carry out alliance members' execution

As the battle starts to heat up, the Straw Hat Pirates and Fire Tank Pirates' lives will hang in the balance in the 871st chapter of "One Piece." As expected, Charlotte Linlin, more widely known as Big Mom, will overwhelm Monkey D. Luffy, "Black Leg" Sanji and the Vinsmoke Family.

As a quick refresher, the latest chapter of the long-time running manga series "One Piece" can be read online through Manga Stream. In the 870th chapter, Charlotte Linlin and the Big Mom Pirates attacked Capone "Gang" Bege after the latter betrayed her.

In a bid to escape Big Mom's wrath, Capone Bege turned back into human form and asked Caesar Clown to fly him away from the venue as the Vinsmoke Family covered them. But their plan took a turn for the worse after Big Mom overpowered "Poison Pink" Reiju with her opening attack. This caused both Sanji and Luffy to come out and counter Big Mom's fist.

In the upcoming chapter titled "Go, Caesar!," Reiju will remain with Luffy and Sanji as they attempt to buy time for Caesar Clown and Capone Bege to flee. But they will soon be overwhelmed by the combined attacks of Big Mom, Galette, Smoothie and Daifuku's genie.

In particular, the Yonko pirate will use Busoshoku Haki. She will also summon Zeus — a light-colored cloud who can create large rainstorms with monstrous amount of lightning — for the first time.

Big Mom — who is on cloud nine for her victory — will then announce that she will execute the members of Fire Tank Pirates and Straw Hat Pirates' alliance. Much to their surprise, an enormous explosion will shake the Whole Cake Chateau.

Meanwhile, publisher Shueisha has announced some celebratory plans for the 20th anniversary of "One Piece." A commemorative issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will be released on July 22, while a two-hour anime special will debut in August. Also, a three-part special manga — which will reveal what would have happened if Portgas D. Ace was still alive — is expected to hit store shelves sometime in August.