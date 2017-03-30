'One Piece' chapter 861 rumors: Crocodile to return, will help Straw Hats and Firetanks in taking down Big Mom

The upcoming chapter 861 of the popular manga series "One Piece" may usher back a character who is expected to boost the chances of the Straw Hats and the Firetanks pirates to succeed in their quest to assassinate Big Mom.

The current chapter of "One Piece," chapter 860, features the tea party for Sanji and Pudding kicking off, and it is suspected that the next chapter will continue to follow the event. However, because the current chapter features Crocodile on its cover, it is now suspected that the upcoming chapter 861 may cast the spotlight on the former Shichibukai's return as he may join the Straw Hats and the Firetanks in taking Big Mom down. After all, Crocodile has been known for showing up to meet Luffy at the most unexpected moments, even fighting along with him at one point.

However, whether Crocodile will join the Straw Hats and the Firetanks in their bid to defeat Big Mom, many "One Piece" fans can't help but wonder if their combined forces stand a chance. After all, with the reveal that Big Mom's son, Dogtooth, has mastered his Haki (the ability to see future events), it is but inevitable for some to be skeptic on the succcess of the plan to assassinate Big Mom.

In the current chapter, fans have been teased on how Dogtooth can be a deterrent to the plan; seeing that one of the guests has a plan to kill Big Mom as well, Dogtooth shot him in the head. Because of this, Bege is now worried that Big Mom's son may find out the plan of the Straw Hats and the Firetanks even before it is carried out.

Meanwhile, it is also predicted that Sanji and Pudding will finally enter the wedding venue in the next chapter. While Sanji knowing everything is just a show, it is said that he will put up an act demonstrating how in love he is with his would-be bride.

"One Piece" chapter 861 is expected to arrive next week.