Anime fans have more reason to rejoice. "One Piece" and "Dragon Ball Super" universes might merge into one for a special episode.

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has hinted at a possible crossover between "One Piece" and "Dragon Ball Super." The one-hour special episode will be split into two parts and will likely air in the fall.

This Fall One Piece and Dragon Ball will have 1 hour specials over 2 weeks. Key Visual to be revealed next week. (Might be a crossover) pic.twitter.com/ChEPjlxBFd — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 17, 2017

No details have been released yet, but a crossover between "One Piece" and "Dragon Ball Super" is not impossible. In 2006, manga creators Eiichiro Oda and Akira Toriyama collaborated for a special manga chapter called "Cross Epoch."

In the crossover manga, "One Piece" and "Dragon Ball's" main characters made their way to Shenron's tea party. Along the way, they encountered obstacles such as Emperor Pilaf and Buggy the Star Clown, the captains of the Pilappaggy Villain Union.

Also, Oda has made it no secret that he is a huge fan of Toriyama's works. In fact, the latter and the popular "Dragon Ball" franchise have inspired his artwork and storytelling.

In the meantime, Funimation has just announced that the 20th-anniversary television special of the popular anime series "One Piece," titled "Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates' Big Adventure," will debut on Monday, Aug. 28 at 3 a.m. EDT on Fuji TV.

The two-hour special is an abridged retelling of the entire East Blue Saga, where Monkey D. Luffy first meets Shanks of the Red Hair Pirates. This is also where the protagonist recruits most of his crew — a skilled swordsman, Roronoa Zoro; a navigator, "Cat Burglar" Nami; a great sniper, "God" Usopp; and a renowned cook, Vinsmoke Sanji, most commonly known by his moniker "Black Leg" Sanji.

"Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates' Big Adventure" is directed by Takashi Otsuka and is based on a script penned by Tomohiro Nakayama. Masayuki Sato, on the other hand, is in charge of the character design.