Entertainment
In today's world, people need to understand religion. So why is Religious Studies GCSE in decline?
Evangelicals reveal 'unprecedented' levels of access in Trump White House
International Strange Music Day: 5 quirky Christian tunes you need to hear
Mythbusting integration: Muslims who attend mosques feel more British not less, study finds
Religious robots: Now you can hire a Buddhist bot for funerals
Leading UK musicians join outcry over HTB-linked church's concert ban
Christian ministry sues after being listed as 'hate' group alongside KKK and neo-Nazis
The Bible and the printed word of God: How Johannes Gutenberg changed the world forever
Trump ally Mark Burns denies breaching visa terms in India campaign
How the Catholic Church in the US is confronting America's 'original sin'

'One Piece' 20th anniversary news: 'Episode of East Blue' to simulcast in the US and Japan

Vincenzo Castelo

A photo of main protagonist Luffy from the anime "One Piece."Facebook/onepieceofficial

Fans of the widely popular Japanese animated series "One Piece" will be pleased to know that Toei Animation will be airing the 20th-anniversary episode simultaneously in Japan, the United States and Canada.

The special episode, titled "Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His 4 Crewmates' Big Adventure," will take fans on a nostalgic ride to where the main protagonist's journey to become the mighty Pirate King began.

Much has happened since then and the episode will probably commemorate the numerous notable encounters of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in a retelling of those stories. The episode is reported to have a 106-minute run time.

Luffy's story began when he was inspired by the red-haired pirate Shanks. Shanks is responsible for Luffy's ability to stretch his body parts to extreme lengths. After some time, Luffy acquires pirates to help him in his journey and adventures.

With hundreds and hundreds of episodes of "One Piece," Luffy and his crew have certainly been through a lot, which makes the anniversary episode special; for Luffy to go back to his roots as an ordinary pirate.

The first episode of the Japanese anime aired in 1999 and it is still garnering positive reviews from its legions of faithful fans. They have dubbed the series as an incredible and fun ride and a lot of people stated that it is the best Japanese anime they have ever come across.

Otakumode reported that artists collaborated and lent their talents to create a special animated experience for the magazine "Grand Jump" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of "One Piece".

Manga artists Komi Shinya and Sakamoto Shinichi started the piece, while "One Piece" illustrator Oda Eiichiro came up with his own. Both illustrations can be found in "Grand Jump" issue 18 which was released in Japan on Aug. 16.

The 20th-anniversary episode of "One Piece" will air on Monday, Aug. 28 at 3 a.m. EDT on FunimationNOW.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY