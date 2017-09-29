'One Man Punch' season 2 release date news: Anime to be produced by different studio

"One Punch Man" season 2 stars Saitama. YouTube/AnimeLab

The second season of the hit anime series "One Punch Man" will be coming but it will not be produced by the same company.

Studio Madhouse took the helm and produced "One Punch Man" season 1, which came out in 2015. The production company has also produced other hit anime shows like "Perfect Blue," "Death Note" and "Paprika."

The anime's second season will be produced by J.C. Staff. Aside from this, Shingo Natsume, the show's director for season 1, will not be coming back. His role will be taken over by Chikara Sakurai.

Other members of the production team will include sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami. Chikashi Kubota is returning to do the character design, Tomohiro Suzuki will be doing the series composition and Makoto Miyazaki will be composing the music.

The main cast of voice actors will be reprising their roles in the upcoming season.

Fans are eager for any bits of information regarding the second season of the anime, which follows the life of an insanely powerful superhero, Saitama, who is able to defeat most of his enemies with a single punch.

There are some who are disappointed with the decision to change the creative team for the second season since its first season was a rousing success. According to a tweet from Yonkou Productions, one of the reasons why the first season had so much talent was because of Natsume.

Both Viz Media and Daisuki streamed the anime series outside of Japan while Toonami's Adult Swim channel aired the anime with an English dub in July 2016.

Viz Media also released a home video of the series in North America. It contains six original video animation (OVA) episodes. Each episode comprised of an original story written by the manga's original author, ONE.

It can be remembered that the staff made the announcement in 2016 that "One Man Punch" would be returning for a second season. No news yet on when the second season will air.