'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' prequel news: Sarah Paulson to play young nurse Ratched

It has been quite the wait, but a prequel to 1975's "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" is finally happening. However this time, it will take on the form of a television series.

According to Deadline, Netflix has greenlit a prequel TV series to Milos Forman's 1975 film, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." The 18-episode revival is officially titled "Ratched" and will be helmed by Ryan Murphy ("American Horror Story," "American Crime Story," and "Feud").

Set in the 1947, "Ratched" will follow Nurse Ratched's (Sarah Paulson) journey and evolution from an ambitious entry level nurse into a cold, heartless tyrant who threatens mental institution patients.

In the 1975 film, Nurse Ratched is the head administrative nurse at the Salem State Hospital. There, she exercises near-absolute power over the patients as well as access to medications, benefits, and essential necessities such as food and toiletries.

However, Nurse Ratched suddenly revokes these privileges whenever a patient displeases her. Despite her cruel actions, her superiors turn a blind eye because she maintains peace and order in the hospital premises.

While there is still no word on who will join the cast, the production is slated to begin in mid-2018. Murphy will direct the pilot episode from a script penned by newcomer Evan Romansky. He will also serve as an executive producer along with Michael Douglas, Margaret Riley, Aleen Keshishian, and Jacob Epstein of Lighthouse Management & Media.

While waiting, fans can check out Paulson in FX's "American Horror Story: Cult." In it, she plays Ally Mayfair-Richards, the owner of "The Butchery on Main." She currently suffers from the reemerging of multiple phobias including a fear of clowns and a fear of holes after the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States (POTUS).

"American Horror Story: Cult" airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.