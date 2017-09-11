One Direction reunion rumors: Band will return 'at some point in the future'

One Director members Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Harry Styles. Facebook/onedirectionmusic

One Direction reunion rumors have been in the air since the surprising split back in 2015. Although the foursome denied the split and instead assured that it is just an extended hiatus, talks are rife that the band will return to the stage at some point in the future.

Ever since the lads went on an indefinite break, they left a gaping hole in the music industry and in the hearts of their adoring fans. Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have now all flourished in their solo careers. Recently, however, Payne added fuel to the fire with his new claims of a possible reunion in the plate.

In a candid chat with BuzzFeed, the singer revealed, "I think we will reunite at some point in the future. We have to! We've got an album we haven't even toured yet. And I want to write more songs as well as with the boys." Clearly, he misses the camaraderie of being in the band.

When asked about his favorite part about touring with his mates, he said that he liked when they were younger since they used to spend a lot of time together on the tour bus. One Direction fans can surely breathe a sigh of relief with Payne's statement. However, it may take a while longer for it to happen, taking into consideration that the boys have just started their own endeavors.

Meanwhile, Horan seemed to agree with the latest One Direction reunion rumors. Speaking about the band's hiatus, the crooner hinted that it's probably going to be a good few years before it happens. He said, quoted by Unreality TV, "It's only been two years, or less than two years [since they took a break]. It's like two years in my life."

He also seemingly suggested that there could be at least four years until the promised One Direction reunion. Horan then explained that they just have to wait until everyone's ready to go again.