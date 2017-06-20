Entertainment
One Direction reunion imminent, to record a song for Grenfell Tower victims?

Maolen Estomagulang

One Direction's guest appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden

Fans plea for a One Direction reunion did not fall on deaf ears. The four-member boy band could have a mini-reunion after Simon Cowell, 57, asked them to record a charity single to raise money for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Liam Payne, 23, and Louis Tomlinson, 25, have confirmed to take part in the recording of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," while Harry Styles, 23, and Niall Horan, 23, are currently doing their best to clear up their respective schedules to take part. However, they would not be singing as a band. A source told The Sun, "If all four came on board, it would be as solo artists as Liam has to record in the US."

One Direction will be joining the likes of Robbie Williams, Rita Ora, James Arthur, Louisa Johnson, Emeli Sande, Skepta, Craig David, and hip-hop artist Stormzy. There has been no word yet on whether former member Zayn Malik will also be featured.

The charitable action comes after the Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey apartment complex in North Kensington, West London, England, burst into flames in the early morning of June 14. The Metropolitan Police Service has said that 79 individuals are missing and presumed dead. Seeing this catastrophe unfold on television, Cowell came up with an idea to record a single to help the victims.

Besides Cowell, Adele discretely visited the Grenfell Tower to sympathize with the victims. The award-winning singer-songwriter comforted the grieving family members and even offered them some help and support.

Despite her busy schedule, the "Make You Feel My Love" hitmaker made sure to find time to also visit the firefighters from Chelsea Fire Station on Monday, June 19. She thanked them with a cup of tea and a warm embrace. It came to light when a firefighter shared some photographs on Facebook, along with the caption: "Not every day the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle x."

 

