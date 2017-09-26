'One Direction' news: Ex-member Niall Horan admits solo career will 'never be as big as One Direction'

Former One Direction member Niall Horan. Facebook/Niallofficial

One Direction may no longer be creating music together, but they are still supporting each other's solo careers. However, Niall Horan recently admitted that he and his former bandmates' current solo music endeavors would "never" be as big as the band's success.

The Irish crooner is embarking on a sold-out solo tour after his first show last August in Dublin. While he is clearly pulling in a solid crowd in his first official outing as a solo artist after One Direction's hiatus, it does not necessarily mean he will ever achieve the same fame that his band did.

In a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beats 1, Horan said none of them will ever individually reach the level of success that they had together. He quipped, "I know in my heart of hearts that no matter what any of us so individually it will never be as big as One Direction." He went on to acknowledge that there were a lot of rivals in the music industry.

The 24-year-old singer explained, "I have stuff that I want to write about I have a sound I think I've got down. It's a competitive world out there and if it's a world where I can bring this sort of music out there and be somewhat successful, I'm happy with that."

Horan also told The Irish Sun, "[A]nything I do is not going to be as big as One Direction-ever. No matter what, or how hard I try." Apparently, he revealed that he had no plans of releasing a solo album when the band took a break. He admitted that he had no idea about what to he wanted to do.

Horan said that he always knew he would write tracks and record them in a studio, although not large scale. However, management found out how good his songs were, so he was given the opportunity to make his own record. The singer, who said that it was great to know that his first two singles went out well, is hoping to have his own fanbase before the band's reunion.

He went on to tease about the One Direction's highly anticipated reunion. He quipped that since they left things when the band was on a high point, fans would just have to wait until all the members feel ready to pick it up again from there.