One in three Brits considering borrowing to cover the cost of Christmas

Pixabay

Around half of Brits are worried they won't be able to cover the cost of Christmas without financial help, according to a new poll.

The survey of 2,000 adults by OnePoll found that one in three is considering borrowing using a credit card, loan or overdraft to meet the costs of the festive season.

Researchers found that while the average Brit is budgeting around £449 for their Christmas celebrations, the typical cost for all the gifts, food, drink, travel and accommodation is closer to £1,000 per person.

They also found that the average Brit will accumulate £287 in Christmas debt, with the average parent shelling out £142 per child for gifts. One in 10 parents said they would be spending more than £300 on gifts for each child.

When it comes to couples, the survey revealed that women spend on average £110 on their partners, while men are prepared to cough up a little more for their other half at £140.

Brits also spend an average of £147 on their parents and siblings, and £64 on extended family members, while £59 is reserved for friends, colleagues and gifts for their children's friends.

When it comes to the Christmas Day feast, Brits spend nearly as much on drink - £93 - as they do on the food - £116 - while another £92 is set aside for Christmas parties and festive nights out. £48 goes towards attending Christmas-themed events such as Santa's Grotto and ice skating.

The poll revealed they are also prepared to spend more on looking their best over the festive season than on buying gifts for their extended family, with Brits investing around £86 in new clothes, accessories, make-up, and hair and beauty treatments for the Christmas season.

A spokeswoman for the online lender MyJar, which commissioned the study, said: 'The true cost of Christmas can creep up on us unexpectedly, and if we're not prepared, it can cause worry and anxiety.

'Saving small amounts, working extra hours or purchasing gifts throughout the year can help spread the cost, and ensure you're not faced with eye-watering debt at the end of the year.

'It's very important to avoid unnecessary or impulse purchases which you can't afford.'