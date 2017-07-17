'Once Upon a Time' spoilers: Season 7 to open with younger version of Henry

The highly anticipated "Once Upon a Time" returns this October. As everyone anxiously awaits the premiere, creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz have spilled the beans on what is ahead for Henry Daniel Mills (Andrew J. West) in the seventh season.

The premiere of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 will pick up with the younger version of Henry (Jared Gilmore) leaving home. It will follow his journey to the place where the happy endings are not written.

As he ventures to this new, Henry will meet his wife, Cinderella, also known as Jacinda (Dania Ramirez), who is the mother of his daughter, Lucy (Alison Fernandez). He will also meet different iterations of some of the characters viewers have come to know and love throughout the years.

"What's interesting to us is that these books tell the stories, a lot of them about these classic characters, and as you know for the first six seasons we did twists and turns on them," Kitsis told Entertainment Weekly. "New books could have different versions of some stories and ways of looking at them that maybe we've seen before, maybe some new characters as well."

Aside from that, the premiere of "Once Upon a Time" season 7 will also answer fans lingering question — if Killian Jones, better known as Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue), and Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) have a child together.

"Once Upon a Time" will see the return of original series regulars Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle as Regina Mills and Mr. Gold, also known as Rumple, respectively. It will also feature newcomers Gabrielle Anwar, Mekia Cox, Rose Reynolds and Adelaide Kane in undisclosed roles.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

While waiting, fans can check out highlights of the show's two-part season 6 finale, "The Final Battle," below.