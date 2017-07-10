'Once Upon a Time' season 7 cast, plot news: Dania Ramirez, Gabrielle Anwar and more added as series regulars
The ABC fantasy drama "Once Upon a Time" is filling out its cast with a number of new performers. This comes after the exit of several major characters in season 6.
The Hollywood Reporter revealed that several TV stars are going to be joining the cast and have become series regulars. The list includes Dania Ramirez from "Devious Maids," Gabrielle Anwar from "Burn Notice," Andrew J. West from "The Walking Dead," who plays the adult version of Henry, and Alison Fernandez who plays Lucy, who showed up at Henry's doorstep to prod him into saving his family.
Details for several new characters are still being kept under wraps until their reveal in the upcoming season.
Aside from the new additions, the following performers have signed on for recurring roles: Mekia Cox from "Chicago Med," Adelaide Kane from "Reign" and Rose Reynolds from "Poldark."
Meanwhile, the stars who have left the show are Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Jennifer Morrison (Emma), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming), Jared Gilmore (Henry), Emilie de Ravin (Belle) and Rebecca Mader (Zelena).
"Once Upon a Time" producers Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis have been reluctant to call the casting changes a "reboot." They call it "the next chapter" instead. They told THR:
"We're paying homage to the original premise, but there are certain characters who are returning and some who are not. It's a combination of a lot of things, but what we're trying to do is go in a new direction but stay true to the spirit of what the show has always been."
It seems that Horowitz and Kitsis do not want to lose the essence of the previous seasons but build on that with new characters and storylines. They plan to explore the character of Henry as an adult and what that would mean for Regina (Lana Parrilla). They also want to delve into the love story between Lucy's mother and Henry.
Season 7 of "Once Upon a Time" will move out of its Sunday timeslot to Friday nights at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. No official release date has been set.
