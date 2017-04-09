'Once Upon a Time' season 6 episode 16 spoilers: Emma helps Gideon defeat the Black Fairy
Emma (Jennifer Morrison) gives Gideon (Giles Matthey) a helping hand in defeating the Black Fairy (Jaime Murray), as it appears that Rumple (Robert Carlyle) and Belle's son (Emilie de Ravin) is not the villain of the series.
On the next episode of "Once Upon a Time" season 6, titled "Mother's Little Helper," Emma will be giving Gideon a chance, and she will help him defeat the Black Fairy and free the prisoners of the black realm. However, Emma will only be helping Gideon because his parents convinced her.
"Gold and Belle convince Emma to help Gideon, explaining that together they can stop the Black Fairy. Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) experiences a disorienting shift in his powers that forces Regina (Lana Parrilla) to seek counsel from the previous Author. Meanwhile, in Fairy Tale Land, Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) attempts to win the assistance of an old adversary by betting his most prized possession on a game of cards. And, in a flashback, the Black Fairy tortures young Gideon in hopes of molding him into the perfect apprentice," the episode synopsis from ABC reads.
Meanwhile, it appears that Gideon is not the villain of "Once Upon a Time." Instead, the antagonist of the current season is none other than the Black Fairy.
As seen from a sneak peek for episode 16, Emma and Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin) will go to Rumple and Belle to ask why Gideon is forcing Emma to help in defeating the Black Fairy.
Although Emma and Snow told Gideon's parents that they are more than ready to grant his death wish, Belle pleads to them to not hurt his son because he was only tortured by the Black Fairy.
Rumple also explains that if Emma helps Gideon destroy the Black Fairy now, they will all be saved. If the Black Fairy finds a way to be free of the black realm, they will all be in danger.
"Once Upon a Time" season 6 airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
