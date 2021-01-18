On Blue Monday, people are being urged to give their friends a call

The UK is being encouraged to become more proactive in calling people in their circles after a survey found that one in four adults cannot remember the last time someone outside their family gave them a ring to ask how they were.

The poll, conducted by Savanta ComRes for Premier Lifeline, coincides with Blue Monday, supposedly the most depressing day of the year when the weather is cold, and the credit card bills from the Christmas splurge start arriving. Adding to the blues this year, though, are the challenges of the pandemic, with most of the UK in lockdown.

In the survey of over 2,000 adults, a quarter (26%) said they could not remember receiving a call from someone other than a relative checking how they were.

This rose to 31% among those aged 35-54, who were overall the least likely age group to receive a welfare call from someone outside their family.

The survey was commissioned as part of Premier Lifeline's Call5 campaign asking members of the UK public to ring five people they know and ask how they are doing.

Jonathan Clark, Director of Premier Lifeline, said a phone call could make all the difference to someone struggling in the pandemic.

"It's no secret how tough the past 12 months have been for people who live alone and it's fair to say Blue Monday this year is going to be bluer than ever," he said.

"While the fact that a quarter of Brits can't remember the last time someone called to ask 'How they are?' may not be a surprise, it's a very simple one to remedy.

"Every one of us could play a role in helping a friend or a neighbour and it's as easy as just picking up the phone.

"With lockdown restrictions expected for some time yet, that phone call could really be the lifeline that the person needs.

"Covid and lockdown has shone a light on the extremities of isolation and loneliness that have been an increasingly concerning issue in this nation, even before the pandemic.

"We want this campaign to be a simple reminder to everyone that they can play a part in tackling loneliness and that everyone can make a difference."