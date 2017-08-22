'Okami' remaster rumors: HD version coming to PS4, Xbox One this December

A photo showcasing the art style of the video game "Okami" by Capcom. Facebook/Okami

The cult classic video game "Okami" from video game developer Capcom will be seeing a high-definition (HD) remaster later this year for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and the Xbox One.

According to Kotaku, sources confirmed that the developers are already working on improvements for the game and are in the process of porting "Okami" to the PS4 and the Xbox One. This is due to reports of European retailers adding the HD version of the game to their list of products to sell. The targeted release date for the remastered edition is set for December.

In 2012, a remastered version of the game was released for the PlayStation 3, which fans were able to download. No physical copies for this iteration were available back then. From the latest reports gathered, it would appear that there will be actual discs available for the consoles, which could be perceived as good news for avid video game collectors.

Initial release schedules can be rather unreliable, and the fans know this. It would be wise for those who are anticipating the new-generation release to manage their expectations as unprecedented changes or delays can occur at any moment in the video game industry.

According to Express, it would be a shame if owners of the Nintendo Switch miss out on an opportunity to have access to the remastered "Okami" — especially since Capcom released the game for the Nintendo Wii. The touch-screen mechanics of the Switch could potentially elevate the player's experience, but fans will just have to wait for Capcom's official announcement.

"Okami" has been dubbed as beautiful by countless critics and fans since its release in 2006, with the scenery and its characters painted with Japanese style brush strokes which make for a truly unique visual offering. Players get to play as the sun goddess Amaterasu in the form of a white wolf.