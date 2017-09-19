'Okami HD' PS4, Xbox One, PC release date news: New version coming out in December

"Okami HD" is getting a digital and physical release on PS4 this December. Twitter/PlayStation

Capcom is set to issue "Okami HD," an updated version of the stylish action-adventure game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The publisher has confirmed that it will be out in Dec. 12.

Developed by the now-defunct Clover Studio, "Okami" for PS2 did not become a huge commercial hit. While it is a fan-favorite, it did not really do well during its release in 2006. That could all change this year, when the updated HD version comes to the PS4, Xbox One and PC.

A report previously claimed that the updated version is expected to land on different gaming platforms this coming holiday season. The leak was, apparently, found in the calendar of two European retail stores, giving dedicated players a glimpse of hope. Both chains listed the game for release on Dec. 12.

Even though Capcom did not say a word about the rumors at the time, many players believed the retail schedules since both of them listed the same date. They asserted that "Okami HD," deemed as one of the most creatively games, will come out before 2017 ends.

Fortunately, Capcom made the "Okami HD" announcement on Capcom-Unity page, where it was revealed that the game will be returning for PS4, Xbox One and PC this Dec. 12. For PS4 Pro and Xbox One X owners, the video game will support 4K resolutions — which will also be applicable in supported PC software.

When it comes to visual settings, players can choose the modern widescreen format or the original 4:3 screen ratio. For those who love the original release, Capcom brought back the "original loading screen mini-game" where the gamers can earn objects which can be traded for in-game items.

In a recent question-and-answer, as part of a financial briefing, Capcom also teased that it will publish more HD remasters — including "Okami HD" — and claimed that it is due to the fans' demands. "It is not a risk but rather the growth of the download sales channel gives users more options. We regard this as growth in opportunities to have allow access for more people to enjoy our games," the company stated.

"Okami HD" will be available in digital and physical formats for $19.99.