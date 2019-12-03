Office for Students reverses decision on Spurgeon's College

The Office for Students (OfS), the official regulator for the higher education sector, has reversed its decision not to register Spurgeon's College.

The flagship Baptist institution said it was "pleased" that the OfS had decided to approve its registration after initially denying it in August.

The college has been a training centre for Baptist ministers for the last 163 years and has been at its current site in Croydon, south London, for nearly a century.

The OfS turned down Spurgeon's registration application, citing concerns over its financial sustainability.

At the time, Spurgeon's vigorously challenged the verdict, calling it "unfair and misguided", and insisted that its finances were sound.

"The college is a charity with a robust balance sheet, funds in the bank and plans for the future," it said.

The college had feared that the decision would leave its students in hardship because registration with the OfS is required for students to be eligible to access financial support from the Student Loans Company.

It had considered launching legal action and called on the then universities minister Jo Johnson to intervene.

Spurgeon's said that the OfS had reversed its decision after "considerable effort from our staff, Governors and wider family".

"Spurgeon's College is pleased to announce that the Office for Students (OfS), has approved our registration," it said.

"We are delighted that following this decision we can continue with increased vigour on our core mission to train men and women for Christian ministry."

It continued: "We would like to thank everyone including our friends in Parliament, the House of Lords and the wider Christian community for their efforts and prayers."

It added: "We thank the OfS for working with us in a constructive way on this matter."