Office for Students reverses decision on Spurgeon's College

Staff writer
Spurgeon's College, London is one of the UK's leading Baptist theological colleges.Facebook

The Office for Students (OfS), the official regulator for the higher education sector, has reversed its decision not to register Spurgeon's College. 

The flagship Baptist institution said it was "pleased" that the OfS had decided to approve its registration after initially denying it in August. 

The college has been a training centre for Baptist ministers for the last 163 years and has been at its current site in Croydon, south London, for nearly a century. 

The OfS turned down Spurgeon's registration application, citing concerns over its financial sustainability. 

At the time, Spurgeon's vigorously challenged the verdict, calling it "unfair and misguided", and insisted that its finances were sound. 

"The college is a charity with a robust balance sheet, funds in the bank and plans for the future," it said. 

The college had feared that the decision would leave its students in hardship because registration with the OfS is required for students to be eligible to access financial support from the Student Loans Company. 

It had considered launching legal action and called on the then universities minister Jo Johnson to intervene. 

Spurgeon's said that the OfS had reversed its decision after "considerable effort from our staff, Governors and wider family". 

"Spurgeon's College is pleased to announce that the Office for Students (OfS), has approved our registration," it said.

"We are delighted that following this decision we can continue with increased vigour on our core mission to train men and women for Christian ministry." 

It continued: "We would like to thank everyone including our friends in Parliament, the House of Lords and the wider Christian community for their efforts and prayers."

It added: "We thank the OfS for working with us in a constructive way on this matter."

Most Read

  1. Third Day singer Mac Powell's wife suffers brain aneurysm; Singer requests prayers

  2. Pastor receives death threat after saying gay Pride events are 'harmful for children'

  3. Court orders release of five Christians jailed for 11 years for a murder they didn't commit

  4. Why is antisemitism such a big issue in the General Election?

  5. An unlikely ally in Richard Dawkins?

  6. 'Schools must educate, not indoctrinate' - Christian Institute challenges Stonewall's school guidance

  7. Revival can come at any moment

  8. Why are Nativities still important?

  9. Pro-life campaigners condemn medical body's support for abortion pills at home

More News

  1. kim-kardashian

    Kim Kardashian says she's had an 'awakening' about dressing 'too sexy'

  2. pastor-jinwook-kim

    Pastor stabbed to death in horror attack; Leaves behind 4-year-old son and pregnant wife

  3. lgbtq

    Christians should be 'generous' about people's preferred pronouns, says JD Greear

  4. baby

    The majority of premature babies grow up to be healthy adults

  5. anderton-park-primary-school

    Parents who don't agree with LGBT lessons are quickly running out of options

  6. donald-trump

    Franklin Graham claims 'demonic power' is behind opposition to Donald Trump

  7. baby

    Labour and the Lib Dems have pledged to decriminalise abortion – but what does this mean?