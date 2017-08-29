Obi-Wan Kenobi 'Star Wars' solo story is in the works

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi Lucasfilm

Disney is planning to release a movie solely dedicated to the Force-wielding Jedi master, Obi-Wan Kenobi. While the wheels are already in motion, it is still in its early stages. This film is set to be the third standalone film in a series separate from the main trilogy, following "Rogue One" and the upcoming untitled Han Solo film.

Played by Sir Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi is famous as the Jedi master who taught Anakin Skywalker (who eventually became the notorious Darth Vader) and his son, Luke.

In an exclusive released by The Hollywood Reporter, sources revealed that Oscar-nominated Stephen Daldry is approached to direct the film, but so far there is no script and scriptwriter. Even the cast is completely unknown. Although in the past, McGregor expressed interest in reprising the role.

In an interview with the Collider, he said, "I'd very much like to do one too. I think the story between Episode II and Episode IV, I think there's a story there."

Despite this, there is still a lot of speculation about the cast and plot of the story. Especially since rumors have circulated that "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" main protagonist Rey is Obi-Wan's granddaughter.

There is also no established release date for this film. However, fans do not have to wait much long for another Star Wars film. Despite its directorial issues, the untitled Han Solo film starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, and Emilia Clarke is set to be shown on May 25, 2018.

Ehrenreich is set to be the young smuggler whose older version is played by Harrison Ford in "Star Wars," "Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," and "The Force Awakens."

Director Ron Howard has taken over the film, replacing directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller who left because of "different creative visions," according to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy in a statement seen on the official Star Wars website.

Hopefully, whoever helms this Obi-Wan spin-off stays onboard. Daldry is best known for "Billy Elliot." Other famous films he also directed are "The Reader" and "The Hours."