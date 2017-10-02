O.J. Simpson walks free after nine years; Goldman lawyer to go after money

O.J. Simpson (R) arrives for his parole hearing with attorney Malcolm LaVergne at Lovelock Correctional Centre in Lovelock, Nevada, U.S., July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Bean

O.J. Simpson has been released on parole after nine years in a Las Vegas prison on counts of kidnapping and armed robbery.

The former National Football League star was released Oct. 1 and will be spending his days in Las Vegas, Nevada, as was agreed upon in his parole plan.

"Mr. Simpson submitted a parole release plan for a residence in Las Vegas, Nevada. The plan was investigated and approved by the Division of Parole and Probation," the plan read.

Anonymous sources told CNN that Simpson plans on living in a gated residence in a wealthy Las Vegas suburb with "unspecified friends."

Sources also confided that Simpson plans on moving to Florida later on.

Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in 1995. One decade later, in 2007, Simpson joined an armed group in raiding a hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia at gunpoint.

With Simpson out of prison, the Goldman family's lawyer David Cook said he is ready to resume efforts to collect the multi-million-dollar settlement awarded to the Goldmans and the Browns after the murder.

Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in 1997, but has since doubled due to interest, Cook said.

"I renewed the judgment in 2015 at $57 million. Two years have passed, so now it's a touch under $70 million," the lawyer shared with CNN.

Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, said that while he empathizes with the Goldmans for their loss and that he agrees that they have a right to collect on the award, he still does not hold out much hope for them.

"I have no problem if the Goldmans want to go out and do their publicity tours and promote their books and do everything... They're professional public figure victims at this point," LaVergne said.

"As far as I know, [Simpson] will be a retiree," he added.