NVIDIA Titan Xp versus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti specs comparison: Titan Xp beats GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in performance

NVIDIA has recently released its beast of a graphics card called the Titan Xp. Although the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti reigned as the best one out there since it was launched last month, it has apparently been booted out of its position.

According to the official NVIDIA website, its newest graphics card is the "world's most powerful graphics card" that has "incredible computing horsepower and groundbreaking NVIDIA Pascal architecture," which gives users the power to accomplish things they never thought possible. Being dubbed as the graphics card that has the world's most advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture, it can deliver up to three times the performance of previous models, along with impressive latest gaming technologies and next-generation virtual reality (VR) experiences.

The previous Titan model called Titan X Pascal was said to have broken performance records, but it was later outperformed by the recently released GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. However, with the release of the Titan Xp, the GTX 1080 Ti is now the one overshadowed. According to PC World, the Titan Xp "restores natural balance to NVIDIA's lineup by upping CUDA cores and clock speeds." While the previous Titan graphics card model packed 3,584 compute unified device architecture (CUDA) cores, the Titan Xp has been upgraded with NVIDIA's GP102 graphics processor and is packed with 3,840 CUDA cores.

Also, the Titan Xp has an outstanding 547.7 GBps of memory bandwidth.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was just released last month, but it looks like its time in the spotlight has gone. What's even more special about the newly released Titan Xp is that it will be fully supported on macOS. HotHardware.com recently reported that NVIDIA has announced that Mac Pro users are able to "plug the Titan Xp into a free PCIe port on a first-generation Mac Pro and will have full driver support (currently in beta) for use in macOS 10.12 Sierra."

The NVIDIA Titan Xp retails at $1,200.