NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti vs NVIDIA Titan Xp specs review: New GPU steals the show
After introducing the GTX 1080 Ti in March, the American tech giant surprised the market by launching a faster, more powerful graphics card called the Titan Xp over the weekend.
According to reports, the new graphics cards can be considered as a similar product as its predecessor, but some of its features were tweaked for better performance.
NVIDIA revealed in a press release that the new GPU has more power compared to its predecessor.
"Introduced today, the Pascal-powered TITAN Xp pushes more cores, faster clocks, faster memory and more TFLOPS than its predecessor, the 2016 Pascal-powered TITAN X," the semiconductor manufacturer states on its official website. "With the new TITAN Xp we're delivering a card to users who demand the very best NVIDIA GPU, directly from NVIDIA and supported by NVIDIA."
Both GPUs reportedly come with Pascal-based architectures with 384-bit interface and SLI support. However, users can easily notice that there are a lot of major differences between the two. One of them is the number of Compute Unified Device Architecture cores, since the Titan Xp comes with 3,840 compared to the GTX 1080 Ti's 3,584.
The two GPUs are also revealed to feature 1,582-megahertz boost clock speed, yet the Titan Xp comes with a slightly higher memory at 11.4 GB compared to its predecessor's 11 GB memory capacity.
However, it can be expected that the new NVIDIA Titan Xp costs a lot higher compared to the NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti. Based on the company's pricing, the new GPU can be purchased at $1,200, while the slightly older graphics card can be bought at $699. However, those who are willing to pay extra to get some major updates on the GPUs could overlook the steep price and get hold of NVIDIA's new product.
Furthermore, NVIDIA also mentions that the latest Titan Xp is already available to the Mac community with the help of new Pascal drivers that will be released this month.
