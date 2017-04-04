NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti release date, latest news: Laptop GPU similar to its desktop counterpart in terms of performance?
NVIDIA will prove once again that they are at par with other companies in terms of the latest innovation in technology. The GTX 1080 Ti for laptops will soon be launched, promising fast performance for hardcore gamers.
The anticipated NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti was reportedly spotted in its mobile form, indicating that it will arrive in gaming laptops very soon. It is already known that the graphics card performs efficiently in gaming desktops, so the company is making another variant for people on-the-go.
Tech enthusiasts say this is the first time NVIDIA has developed a chip for the laptop gamers. According to a post on Notebook Review forums, the chip manufacturer is focusing their energy in making a fresh SKU taken from the MXM form factor. This SKU is believed to be faster than the already speedy GTX 1080.
In the GPU-Z screenshot leased, the graphics card is revealed to have 3584 CUDA cores, but tech analysts say that the ROP and TMU numbers displayed are incorrect.
The benchmark score shows that the GPU has achieved a 33,111 score in 3DMark 11. According to Game Debate, the numbers are considered huge and is comparable to the GTX 1080 Ti for desktop, or even the Titan X Pascal chip, based on the same test.
Furthermore, the mobile variant is shown to have 11GB of GDDR5X memory alongside a 352-bit memory interface. This is added with a 1582 MHz boost clock, which is said to be the same as the one in its desktop counterpart. Other specs include 298 TMUs and 96 ROPs. In layman's terms, it is capable of supporting 4K display and 60 FPS when running in a laptop.
Aside from the impressive features, it is anticipated how the GPU will be installed in a laptop. Since it is packed with the most advanced specs, fans are waiting to see how thick it is designed and how it will pack all the technology incorporated into it. What particular laptop it can be installed into also remains to be a big question.
NVIDIA has yet to announce the release date of GTX 1080 Ti mobile variant.
