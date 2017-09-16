Nougat is now third most popular Android OS

The Android Nougat is now the third most popular Android operating system Twitter/android

After a year since being released, the Android Nougat is finally catching up on the popularity contest as latest figures from Google show that Nougat is now the third most popular version of the operating system.

Figures show that 15.8 percent of Android users run on either Nougat 7.0 or 7.1, overtaking KitKat, who stumbled to 15.1 percent.

Nougat was the first operating system to include the ability to display multiple apps on-screen at once with a split-screen view, support for inline replies to notifications and an expanded power-saving mode that limits the function of the device once the screen has been off for a certain time.

The 2015 release Android Marshmallow remains as the most popular operating system with 32.3 percent while Lollipop is at second with 28.8 percent. Jelly Bean is in fifth with 6.9 percent while Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich is both at 0.6 percent.

Android's latest operating system release, Oreo, has yet to make a mark in the market.

The Nokia 3 finally received its Android 7.1.1 Nougat update after a slight delay. The phone will receive numerous features such as app shortcuts and GIF support from the native keyboard app on some apps like Google Allo, Hangouts and Messenger.

The BlackBerry Priv, however, will not follow.

"We do not have any plans today to bring (the Priv) to Nougat," Blackberry Mobility Solutions general manager Alex Thurber said.

"It's a phone that we originally brought out almost two years ago, and in the world of mobile telephones trying to get all of the different partners who have to be involved to agree to transition just would not be possible." He said.

However, he said the BlackBerry KEYone will be getting the Android Oreo.

Other phones that do not support the Android Nougat are the OnePlus 2 and the LG G4 in the US.